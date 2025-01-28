West Ham, Marseille push Napoli to open Raspadori talks

West Ham have sounded out Napoli for Giacomo Raspadori.

Sky Italia says in the last 24 hours, West Ham and Olympique Marseille have made moves for the striker, asking Napoli about opening negotiations.

Advertisement Advertisement

But for the moment, Napoli have no intention of letting the player go.

The sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG has made keeping Raspadori a greater priority.

However, Napoli coach Antonio Conte has admitted he cannot give Raspadori the minutes he deserves due to their lack of European football this season.

West Ham and OM will keep pushing Napoli to discuss a price for the winger before next week's January deadline.