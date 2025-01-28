Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Smith names two Arsenal stars who should be sold to sign Newcastle's Isak
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham

West Ham, Marseille push Napoli to open Raspadori talks

Paul Vegas
West Ham, Marseille push Napoli to open Raspadori talks
West Ham, Marseille push Napoli to open Raspadori talksAction Plus
West Ham have sounded out Napoli for Giacomo Raspadori.

Sky Italia says in the last 24 hours, West Ham and Olympique Marseille have made moves for the striker, asking Napoli about opening negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But for the moment, Napoli have no intention of letting the player go.

The sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG has made keeping Raspadori a greater priority.

However, Napoli coach Antonio Conte has admitted he cannot give Raspadori the minutes he deserves due to their lack of European football this season.

West Ham and OM will keep pushing Napoli to discuss a price for the winger before next week's January deadline.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRaspadori GiacomoNapoliWest HamMarseilleLigue 1Serie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Greenwood backing Marseille move for "great man" Pogba
Napoli sporting director Manna pushed about Kvara - and Garnacho
Maradona Jr has message for Napoli fans over Kvara sale - and potential Garnacho arrival