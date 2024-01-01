Bologna coach Italiano confirms Calafiori Arsenal move; admits Hummels hopes

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano has confirmed Riccardo Calafiori is leaving for Arsenal.

After victory over Bressanone yesterday, Calafiori admits he'd like to see a replacement added. Mats Hummels, off contract from Borussia Dortmund, has been raised as a prospect.

Italiano said, "Calafiori's situation is now clear, let's see what can come behind him, we have three competitions to play, if someone arrives to strengthen us, welcome.

"Hummels? If he speaks, he's a player of calibre world-class, expert and quality. Let's see what happens, the management is working well and is working 24 hours a day to strengthen the team, let's see what happens."

On the debut of Thijs Dalinga, he added: "I saw him eager, he wanted to play today, he immediately wants to get in tune with his teammates. He seems like a motivated boy with a desire to do well. He comes from seasons with many goals, he can give us a great hand, Bologna has made an excellent purchase."