Bologna chief Fenucci confirms Calafiori leaving for Arsenal; delivers Hummels update

Bologna chief Claudio Fenucci has confirmed Riccardo Calafiori is leaving for Arsenal.

A deal has been struck between the two clubs, though the defender's expected medical on Friday wasn't held.

Speaking last night, Fenucci stated: “Calafiori’s exit forces us to look for a new centre-back.

“Then we’ll wait for the end of the transfer window to see what we need. We’ll play more than 26 games from August to January and must keep an eye on the UEFA list.”

On off contract Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels arriving as a replacement, he added: “It’s normal, we talked to him not long time ago. It is fair that he thinks about it so he can come here with the right motivation.”

