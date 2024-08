West Brom move to trump QPR for Juventus wing-back Frabotta

Juventus winger Gianluca Frabotta is on his way to England.

QPR have been in talks with Juve for Frabotta, but West Brom are now favourites for his signature, says TMW.

The Baggies have stepped in over the last day to rumble QPR's plans.

As such, Frabotta is now leaning towards moving to the Hawthorns over Loftus Road.

QPR had offered a three-year contract to the wing-back last week.