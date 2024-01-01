Juventus end Chiesa shirt sales as Roma step in

Juventus have removed Fede Chiesa's shirt from the merchandise store.

Chiesa has turned down a new contract offer and is seeking a move away from Juve. He has also been frozen out of preseason by new coach Thiago Motta.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve have now decided to end the sale of Chiesa shirts.

While his agent, Fali Ramadai, has been trying to drum up interest from England, Chiesa could move within Serie A.

AS Roma are eyeing the attacker, where coach Daniele de Rossi is a big fan.