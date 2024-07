Arsenal leave Patino out US tour squad amid Serie A interest

Charlie Patino hasn't been included in Arsenal's tour squad of the US.

The midfielder featured in the weekend preseason friendly win against Leyton Orient.

However, it's accepted Patino will seek to leave before the start of the new season.

The youngster has a deal to 2025 and spent last season on-loan with Swansea City.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are among clubs asking after Patino this summer.