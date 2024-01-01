Briatore tells FIGC: Sack Spalletti and hire Allegri

Formula 1 powerbroker and former QPR co-owner Flavio Briatore has slammed Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

A national inquest is now underway after Italy's Euros elimination.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The elimination from the Euros was a shock, the biggest disaster in the history of the Italy team,” Briatore told Radio RAI GR Parlamento.

“There was chaos, it looked like the players were in their first match together, their heads were down, they couldn’t figure out which position to be in. I didn’t understand the decision to start Nicolò Fagioli either.

“Perhaps Spalletti was too arrogant. He did not create a group, it was a bunch of scared kids, even players like Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Barella looked like they had no character. Giorgio Chiellini was no Pele, but he didn’t give up and would fire up his teammates.

“Losing can happen, but the way we lost was unacceptable. At the final whistle it was almost as if our players were happy, or at least relieved it was over.”

Briatore says former Juventus coach Max Allegri should replace Spalletti.

“Allegri would be a top coach in my view. He wouldn’t have the same pressure of every day club football and already has so much experience. I spoke to him during the Switzerland game: he told me we have to play like Italy do historically, without trying to copy other countries. We are not Spain.

“In the last Euros, we won not because we were the best squad, but we were very united. If Gigio Donnarumma hadn’t been performing miracles, we’d have conceded five goals in every game this tournament. At this moment, we do not have players up to the standards. No wonder Donnarumma is the only one who plays abroad.”