Juventus remain keen on Arsenal defender Kiwior
Juventus are already making plans in case they cannot complete the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Nice centre half, who was previously linked to Manchester United, is now a top Juve target.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will turn to Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior if they cannot sign Todibo.

The two clubs are also battling it out for another player, which could impact this transfer.

Arsenal are said to be in advanced negotiations to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

If Juventus cannot sign Todibo or Calafiori, then Kiwior will be the player they try to secure.

