Former Torino coach Ivan Juric is at Trigoria today.

After this morning's sacking of Daniele de Rossi, Roma have moved for Juric as his replacement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juric was seen at Roma's Trigoria training HQ this afternoon, with talks now advancing over a contract agreement.

Roma showed the door to De Rossi after failing to win in their opening four games of the Serie A season.

It's suggested Juric will sign a deal to the end of the season with the option for another 12 months.