WATCH: Ibrahimovic Jr scores twice as AC Milan Primavera win at Parma

WATCH: Ibrahimovic Jr scores twice as AC Milan Primavera win at Parma

Maximilian Ibrahimovic has kicked off the new season impressively with AC Milan.

Having signed a new contract earlier this month, Ibrahimovic starred on Friday at Parma Primavera.

Advertisement Advertisement

The son of Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the 4-0 win. The first in the 40th minute, the second in the 56th minute.

Goals also came from Alessandro Bonomi, who scored a penalty, and from Ernesto Perin, who definitively closed the score in the 91st minute.