AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic: Not easy for Maximilian to carry my surname
AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits son Maximilian Ibrahimovic faces a challenge to make it in the game.

The striker signed pro terms this summer and will be with Futuro Milan in Serie C this new season.

Father Zlatan told ESPN: "As a father, I am very proud and happy. He has a lot of work to do. It is not easy for him to carry my surname.

"But for now he has had a strong mentality and this is the most important thing. Then fate will take care of it: if it has to happen, it will happen. He is working hard, he believes in it a lot and wants to write the story and in his opinion he is already better than me (laughs).

"I'm here to push him and help him but not to be too protective: in the end it's up to him . Expectations? No, I'm just happy for him."

