Ibrahimovic Jr added to Milan Futuro team

AC Milan have added young Swede Maximilian Ibrahimovic to their new Serie C team.

The teenage striker is the son of Milan director and Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maximilian has been promoted to the new Milan Futuro team.

He originally signed with Milan in 2022 and has seen action at Primavera level.

Ibrahimovic is also a Sweden youth international.