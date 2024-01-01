Capello questions whether Inter Milan have a challenger

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello is unsure about the challengers to title holders Inter Milan.

Capello believes Inter are stronger than last season after landing Piotr Zielinski from Napoli.

On Napoli, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It also depends on the players.

"(Antonio) Conte has already complained, he needs (Romelu) Lukaku and other reinforcements. He says that the squad is incomplete. The first matches can give us useful indications.

"Juve has sent away important players and excluded (Fede) Chiesa from the project. A new coach has arrived with

clear ideas, but we need to see if these ideas are sufficient and if the new signings deserve to wear the shirt Juventus' Champions League placement is not enough, they have to fight to win."

Capello added: "I have always liked Zielinski, he will be invaluable to Inter."