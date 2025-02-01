Tribal Football
WATCH: Dorgu says farewell to Lecce fans ahead of Man Utd move
Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is in England today for his Manchester United medical.

Dorgu attended Lecce's win at Parma last night, but was not included in the matchday squad.

Lecce and United have struck terms over a fee for the young Dane, who flew to Manchester in early hours of Saturday morning.

Before then, Dorgu said farewell to Lecce's away fans at Parma and also had a word with waiting reporters at the local airport before flying to England.

 

 

Dorgu will move to United for a fee rising to €38m. 

 

