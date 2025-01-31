Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Man Utd medical delayed for Dorgu due to forms cock-up

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd medical delayed for Dorgu due to forms cock-up
Man Utd medical delayed for Dorgu due to forms cock-upTribalfootball
Manchester United have had to reschedule Patrick Dorgu's medical just days before the transfer deadline. 

Manager Ruben Amorim is keen on players who fit his 3-4-3 system, and United believe Dorgu fits the bill. United and Lecce had positive talks over a £30 million move, including add-ons, earlier this week, per The Mail

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the medical delay has created a sense of urgency, with Dorgu now expected to fly to England this weekend. 

The delay was due to incomplete documentation and contracts for the original test. 

With the transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday, February 3, United must get the deal done quickly.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDorgu PatrickManchester UnitedLecceSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd agree deal with Lecce for talented defender Dorgu
Ex-Lecce captain Lucioni: Dorgu deserves Man Utd move
Man Utd close to agreeing deal for Lecce defender Dorgu