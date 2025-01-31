Man Utd medical delayed for Dorgu due to forms cock-up

Manchester United have had to reschedule Patrick Dorgu's medical just days before the transfer deadline.

Manager Ruben Amorim is keen on players who fit his 3-4-3 system, and United believe Dorgu fits the bill. United and Lecce had positive talks over a £30 million move, including add-ons, earlier this week, per The Mail.

However, the medical delay has created a sense of urgency, with Dorgu now expected to fly to England this weekend.

The delay was due to incomplete documentation and contracts for the original test.

With the transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday, February 3, United must get the deal done quickly.