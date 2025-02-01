Lecce coach Giampaolo delighted with win at Parma; confirms Dorgu's Man Utd move

Lecce coach Marco Giampaolo was left pleased after their 3-1 win at Parma on Friday night.

Parma went ahead through a converted penalty by Emanuele Valeri, but they were then overrun as Nikola Krstovic struck an equaliser before Santiago Pierotti hit a second-half brace.

Afterwards, Giampaolo admitted his happiness with the result, while also addressing Patrick Dorgu's departure for Manchester United.

What was the key today?

"I told him that you have to have courage. It's a beautiful job, where you can't avoid having courage and personality. These are the ingredients for playing football. It was a direct clash that was heavy in terms of the standings and any subsequent repercussions. The boys were cold, we weren't even frenetic. That's been our flaw up until today, instead we were thoughtful. We took on good responsibilities, we did well and I'm happy, but there's still a long way to go."

A comment on Krstovic's goal and performance:

"He's young, he'll become very strong and he already is. He has to complete his journey, he has everything and the team puts him in the right conditions. He scored a great goal, Helgason gave him a wonderful ball. Beyond the quality of the individual performances, Lecce played a great game as a team. Let's put it away and move on."

Did he intend to field Dorgu?

"I think Dorgu will be in Manchester tomorrow. A splendid boy, he gave us everything he had. At 20 you have this opportunity, maybe you also have other thoughts in your head, it didn't seem right to me to make him play neither for Lecce nor for himself. If I needed him, I would have used him, I thought about it but the temptation was brief."

You have grown on a mental level:

"We also work on the mental aspect. I often ask for courage, personality and responsibility. We have to play the game, not suffer it. Results help with self-esteem, but they are things you work on. We won in Empoli, we were winning in Cagliari despite difficulties in some roles and injuries. Defeat then undermines you, victory gives you sprint. Today it was deserved, the conduct of the match was right."

Ramadani's reintegration was good, as was the work on the flanks:

"Lecce needs all its players. You can't play with eleven, it doesn't exist. Everyone has to contribute. Tete Morente had a bereavement, he returned to Spain and missed a few days, Coulbaly had a daughter. Ramadani, on the other hand, was fine, I thought it was right to let him play. Those who had continuity during the week seemed right to let them play, a demonstration of trust for everyone. They are all starting players."

You played lightly, you had fun:

"I asked them to have fun, even before the second half. When others have the ball you take risks, but when you have it you have fun and you are lighter. It's something we've been working on since the first day I've been here. Today we showed mental lightness, I hope it can continue like this. The results help."