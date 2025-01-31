Lecce coach Giampaolo: Dorgu in our squad for Parma trip

Tribal Football
Lecce coach Marco Giampaolo has called up Patrick Dorgu for their away trip to Parma.

Dorgu is the subject of sale talks with Manchester United, but the Dane is in tonight's squad for their clash with Parma.

Giampaolo said: "Today he is a Lecce player, he has been called up and is leaving for the away match.

"I have made many considerations about him, I will make the most logical and right decision because Lecce comes first."

He also said: "The best starting eleven will play from my point of view.

"I make assessments based on what I see during the week, I will choose the best formation based on the conditions of each player, always trying to propose the same footballing thought."

