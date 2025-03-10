WAR'S OVER! Lookman and Gasperini hug as Atalanta thrash Juventus

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was happy to highlight Ademola Lookman after their stunning 4-0 win at Juventus.

The pair had fallen out publicly a fortnight ago after Lookman missed a penalty in their Champions League defeat and elimination at the hands of Club Brugge.

Advertisement Advertisement

But after scoring at Juve on Sunday, Lookman hugged Gasperini when substituted on 80 minutes.

“When a group spends 300 days together in a year, people can have different views,” Gasperini said post-match.

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he improved his perception of the team. He used to have a more individual approach. He wasn’t a bad guy, but he mostly focused on the individual. He made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great. I am convinced he can be the captain before the end of the season.”

He also said, “This is football. You go from victory to defeat and back again, but remember Juventus were coming off five wins in a row.

“It was an unimaginable result for many, but it was the perfect performance from us.”