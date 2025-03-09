Lookman scores as Atalanta hit four past Juventus

Atalanta stunned Juventus on their way to winning 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium, emphatically becoming the first team this season to inflict a home Serie A defeat on the Bianconeri.

Both sides showed plenty of intent from the start, and a blistering Atalanta break culminated in Ademola Lookman’s shot being blocked by Khéphren Thuram, who then fired over at the other end following some lovely link-up play.

Advertisement Advertisement

Davide Zappacosta and Lloyd Kelly also sent an effort apiece off-target, before Ederson’s header was deflected wide and Isak Hien’s acrobatic attempt from the ensuing corner ballooned over the crossbar, with all of that happening in the opening quarter-hour.

There wasn’t a drop in the action’s intensity at all, and Timothy Weah had shots blocked by Zappacosta either side of Michele Di Gregorio saving Lookman’s attempt.

Atalanta were then awarded a penalty when Weston McKennie handled Berat Djimsiti’s header, and leading scorer Mateo Retegui duly picked out the bottom corner with a spot-kick that fizzed agonisingly past Di Gregorio’s outstretched hand.

La Dea gained extra control after going ahead and could have had another shortly before the break, as Marten de Roon curled a shot wide, Lookman had an effort deflected onto the post and another superbly saved by Di Gregorio, who then got down brilliantly to deny Zappacosta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men had their second under a minute after the restart, as Di Gregorio saving Lookman’s shot and Kelly blocking Retegui’s attempt proved futile with De Roon finishing.

McKennie sent his strike wide soon after with the Bianconeri looking for a response, and Thiago Motta made three changes in the 54th minute having already made one at half-time.

The hosts moved the ball better after the alterations but still struggled and conceded a third in the 66th minute, when link-up play between Sead Kolasinac and Zappacosta culminated in the former’s backheel teeing up the latter for a calm finish that added to the Bianconeri’s frustration.

Dusan Vlahovic was eventually introduced with a quarter-hour remaining, but things only got worse as the striker’s slip sent that ball into Lookman’s path for him to stride forward and fire past Di Gregorio.

That added an extra layer of gloss for Atalanta, who took all three points during their seventh consecutive Serie A match unbeaten to remain three points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

La Dea are also six points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus, who suffered their third damaging defeat from the last five matches across all competitions, although this was the first to come inside 90 minutes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Match stats StatsPerform

Check out the match summary here