Motta pleased as Juventus defeat Verona: A title challenge?

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners struck the goals for Juve.

Motta said afterwards: “We created so much in the first half and should’ve scored, it would’ve changed the game and the way the opponents were tactically too, opening up more. We saw after the first goal that the game was far more open.

“I am glad the lads proved once again they have character, hunger, play good football and know what it means to play at this level.”

Juve are suddenly six points off leaders Inter Milan and Motta was asked about a Scudetto challenge.

“I am concentrated on our performance today, these were three important points against a side that closed up well,” smiled Motta.

“Now we hope to get some players back over the next few days to prepare for the next match against Atalanta, one of the best teams in the league. We need all our energy and concentration to be ready, because we know how tough it will be.

“As we are on home turf, we must take the initiative and know that if we let Atalanta play, they will do well physically and tactically. The next match will not be like the one today, as Atalanta are very aggressive and will press high, so we need intensity and determination.”