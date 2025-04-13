Vlahovic rejects new contract talks with Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic has rejected a new contract talks with Juventus.

The Serbia striker has a deal to 2026 and is among the highest paid players at the club on a salary of €12m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli has been in touch, but Vlahovic insists the won't re-sign on reduced terms.

As such., Juve are prepared to sell the striker this summer rather than allow him to run down his deal.

A sale in the region of €40m is now being mooted for the former Fiorentina star.