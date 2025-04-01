Aston Villa eye move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing an ambitious move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a target for Unai Emery’s side as they seek to bolster their attacking line up.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Teamtalk, Juventus are ready to cut their losses on Vlahovic and will accept an offer of around €40 million after an underwhelming season.

Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the past few transfer windows but it’s understood their interest has since cooled and they’ve moved on to different targets.

The Serbian is out of contract at the end of next season, and the Italian side would prefer to sell now in order to ensure a fee.