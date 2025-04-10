Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat
Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

UNCOVERED: Why Ten Hag attended Roma draw with Juventus

Paul Vegas
UNCOVERED: Why Ten Hag attended Roma draw with Juventus
UNCOVERED: Why Ten Hag attended Roma draw with JuventusAction Plus
The reason for Erik ten Hag's presence at Roma's draw with Juventus has been revealed.

The former Manchester United manager saw the draw on Sunday, sparking speculation linking him with the coaching jobs at both clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it's since emerged Ten Hag was there as a guest of Roma fullback Devyne Rensch. Rensch was handed his senior debut by Ten Hag at Ajax.

According to the Dutch transfer journalist, Mohammed Salem, Rensch's agent who was seen with Ten Hag, confirming that there was no special reason for the visit.

Rensch made his debut under Ten Hag with Ajax at the age of 17 and maintains a good relationship with him.

Mentions
Serie ARensch DevyneJuventusAS RomaAjaxManchester Unitedten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roma coach Ranieri makes clear retirement decision
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag sees Roma draw with Juventus
Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumours