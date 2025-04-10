UNCOVERED: Why Ten Hag attended Roma draw with Juventus

The reason for Erik ten Hag's presence at Roma's draw with Juventus has been revealed.

The former Manchester United manager saw the draw on Sunday, sparking speculation linking him with the coaching jobs at both clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it's since emerged Ten Hag was there as a guest of Roma fullback Devyne Rensch. Rensch was handed his senior debut by Ten Hag at Ajax.

According to the Dutch transfer journalist, Mohammed Salem, Rensch's agent who was seen with Ten Hag, confirming that there was no special reason for the visit.

Rensch made his debut under Ten Hag with Ajax at the age of 17 and maintains a good relationship with him.