Juventus plan swap bid for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

Juventus are launching a bid to bring Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali back to Italy this summer.

After helping Newcastle to victory in the Carabao Cup final a fortnight ago, Tonali is being celebrated today on Tyneside after his spectacular winner against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve want to bring the former AC Milan and Brescia midfielder back to Serie A.

The Bianconeri are planning a cash-plus-player bid for Tonali, with striker Dusan Vlahovic and midfielder Douglas Luiz on the table.

However, it will take a huge cash component in the offer to convince Newcastle to enter negotiations.

Any deal for Juve, meanwhile, will depend on them qualifying for the Champions League this season.