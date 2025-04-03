Tribal Football
Most Read
Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return

Juventus plan swap bid for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

Paul Vegas
Juventus plan swap bid for Newcastle midfielder Tonali
Juventus plan swap bid for Newcastle midfielder TonaliAction Plus
Juventus are launching a bid to bring Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali back to Italy this summer.

After helping Newcastle to victory in the Carabao Cup final a fortnight ago, Tonali is being celebrated today on Tyneside after his spectacular winner against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve want to bring the former AC Milan and Brescia midfielder back to Serie A.

The Bianconeri are planning a cash-plus-player bid for Tonali, with striker Dusan Vlahovic and midfielder Douglas Luiz on the table.

However, it will take a huge cash component in the offer to convince Newcastle to enter negotiations. 

Any deal for Juve, meanwhile, will depend on them qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Mentions
Serie ATonali SandroVlahovic DusanDouglas LuizNewcastle UtdJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa eye move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic
Newcastle midfielder Tonali: Money at AC Milan left me with no career goals
Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plans