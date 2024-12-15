Vlahovic and Juventus Curva in furious clash

Dusan Vlahovic clashed with Juventus fans at the end of yesterday's 2-2 draw with Venezia.

Vlahovic struck the equaliser with an injury-time penalty and then remonstrated with home fans ahead of the final whistle.

TMW says the Bianconeri fans loudly booed the team that gathered under the Curva. At that very moment, Vlahovic began to argue with the Juventus supporters and the situation became heated.

Then when Vlahovic was leaving the field, the Curva chanted, "You're just a Viola of s....", at Vlahovic. The Serb, on his way to the locker room, then raised his thumb, as if to say: 'Well done, well done...'.

It leaves Juve management with another headache, with a rift between their prime centre-forward and the Curva now in need of healing.

