Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says they face Venezia tomorrow in good form.

Juve meet Venezia on the back of their Champions League triumph over Manchester City, which left Motta pleased.

Advertisement Advertisement

How is the team doing after the win against City?

"They are doing well physically and mentally. Obviously the win helps, but the group is focused on the next one."

Could there be a test of maturity tomorrow?

"Our approach is always the same. We always have the same respect for our opponents and with the idea of ​​entering the field and giving our best with humility and seriousness. We have to play a great match."

How are Cambiaso and Nico?

"Bremer, Cabal, Milik and Rouhi, who has a non-serious muscle injury, will be unavailable. Cambiaso has not yet recovered. Nico is back in the group, he is very happy because he worked so hard to make himself available. I hope to be able to give him a few minutes."

What do you think of the new Champions League? On Vlahovic's performance against City?

"I've said the format of the Champions League many times, a new experience for everyone, a different way for everyone to approach it. You can see it in the standings, many perhaps didn't expect to be there, be ready to adapt to be able to play the games at your best, without making too many calculations, face game after game, trying to have the result on our side. Vlahovic did very well, especially in the second half. In the first half we were making some mistakes, we let things happen that they shouldn't have done. In the second half the team did better, especially for him I'm happy, for the performance, he continues to work well because he has always done it. Tomorrow another opportunity to play a great game."

On Venezia?

"They are a team that always tries to play well. They have put many teams in difficulty with their game. They play well and have a very experienced coach, he has been coming for years already with the teams that played well. We are always determined to play our game with determination and respect, putting into practice what there was to do. Tomorrow we must be determined to play our game."

Tomorrow on the bench there will be Hugeux. Can you tell us about him?

"The daily comparison has always existed since day one, near my home. A person I trust 1000%, a person who is not only a top in football. I am happy to be together, thanks also to him that the work done so far has been good. He works hard, with great knowledge, humanly speaking he is top."

How much awareness is there after Wednesday?

"It was a good match with a deserved win, but it's part of the past. Now we erase it, we leave it behind, we improve and we immediately think about Venezia. Surely like all the teams in Serie A, Venezia will fight and struggle to put us in difficulty. We must play very carefully and stay together on the pitch, play in all phases of the game, do it together, to have a greater chance of putting the opponent in difficulty."

Koopmeiners is a fundamental player?

“For us he is fundamental for everything, because he knows how to do everything and in the way he does it. I like to see many things in a player, I like to see his body language and body language, if you pay attention to Koopmeiners, on the pitch, he is fantastic. He is a number 10. If you go and see his mental approach in difficulty he is a number 10.

"If you go and see the actions he does in difficulty he still does it in a fantastic way and there are no complaints, he goes forward, does what he has to do and I don't come to discover the great player he is. Because I have actually seen him over the years so when I say that it is difficult to take a player like that off the pitch it is for many reasons, for many reasons that in the end he stays on the pitch and helps our team a lot."

How much will the team miss him?

"We'll see tomorrow whether he takes it off or not, because it will be the first time I won't be there. I think and hope that it will have little impact. I also hope that it can raise the level of attention. We're talking about great players, guys who know what to do. From above you see a different game, on the pitch you can't see certain things, you see other things. You see the emotion better from the pitch, you can understand the spirit and the emotion of the team, but up above you can see many other things, which on the pitch you see differently. I trust my players 200%, tomorrow they know what we need, to start the game with rhythm and intensity, to put them in difficulty and bring the game on our side."

Will Di Gregorio play?

"Let's see, Di Gregorio is a great goalkeeper. We have three great goalkeepers, him, Carlo and Mattia. I'm happy to have them. They raise the level, they know they always have the chance to play. It's good for them and the team."

Will you rotate?

"Before, rotations weren't good, now they're good. We'll see. The important thing is that those who start will do their best, those who come in during the game will raise the level, many players are coming back, it's important, great, we're happy. They have to maintain the level and even raise it. Fatigue is coming, those who come in fresh have to help the team."

Is there any player who can adapt to playing as a defender?

"Weah, McKennie and Locatelli can do it. They are great players who can play other roles and do them very well."

On McKennie?

"He can play as a starter. I'm lucky to have players with different characteristics who can give a lot. Weston came in very well and helped the team when they needed it. For the goal he has physical and athletic characteristics that he definitely needs to improve for his level, he has to get to the penalty area. He scored a beautiful goal, not only for the finishing, but for how the team did before, coming out the ball playing from the back, with quality, intensity, getting to the opponent's area. He was there, he gets there, he has this physique to be able to get to the area lucid to finish the action."