Motta unhappy with Juventus players after Venezia draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits he was disappointed with his players after their 2-2 draw with Venezia.

Motta was suspended for the game, but took charge of the post-match media conference.

“We did not put in a good performance against a team that defended well. We certainly need to do better,” Motta told Sky Italia.

“I had already said before the match, every game is different, so this was nothing to do with the Champions League and we cannot be satisfied with this performance.

“This is the step up we need to make. We had taken the lead and we should’ve kept pushing forward, to create more chances and kill off the game. We didn’t do that, we allowed the other team to get back into it.”

On Dusan Vlahovic's clash with fans, Motta added: “The fans have the freedom to express their emotions and feelings. The players are the first who wish they could’ve changed things and won, so it is not a good moment. These things happen, it’s not the first time, it certainly won’t be the last.

“We must be united and keep going forward for the good of Juventus. We all want to change this situation. The fans have every right to express themselves, but we should remain united and together change things.”

He added, “We do not want to remain where we are now and after taking the lead we need to keep playing, maintain this confidence to close the game and not try to run down the clock. We can’t do that against the big teams, so we should not do it against the others.”