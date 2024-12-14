Dusan Vlahovic scored a 95th-minute penalty to preserve Juventus’ unbeaten start to the Serie A season, as the Bianconeri staved off a brave Venezie comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw and deny the visitors a first head-to-head win since 1962.

Winless on the road in the top-flight since promotion, Venezia arrived at the Allianz Stadium with the league's worst away defence and just five goals netted on the road, facing an in-form Juventus fresh off a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, the Bianconeri began brightly and broke through inside the opening 20 minutes, as Federico Gatti capitalised on Khephren Thuram’s header from a corner to tap-in at the far post.

Juve then dropped back as Venezia grew into the game, with Magnus Kofod Andersen rattling the crossbar with a stunning half-volley past a diving Michele Di Gregorio.

Despite their pressure, the Lagunari lacked the quality to break down the division’s sternest backlines, leaving them behind at the break for just the second time in six away league matches.

The second period opened with drama as Kenan Yildiz's towering header was disallowed for a handball in the build-up, followed by Thuram’s long-range effort skimming just wide.

Venezia seized their chance to respond, with Mikael Egill Ellertsson rising to meet Francesco Zampano’s first-time cross, nodding home expertly to level the contest against the run of play.

Motta responded with two attacking substitutions in a desperate bid to reclaim the lead, but it was the visitors who delivered a stunning twist to silence the home crowd.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia’s pinpoint free-kick found Jay Idzes, whose glancing header nestled into the far corner, to put Venezia on the brink of a famous win.

The Bianconeri, however, had other ideas, as Antonio Candela’s handball gifted Vlahovic the chance to convert a late penalty in stoppage time, which he duly rolled into the bottom left corner to save Juve’s skin and extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions.

Venezia, meanwhile, stay rooted to the foot of the table after being denied victory at the death for a second week running.