Villa accept Bologna offer for Iling-Junior

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is returning to Italy.

Just weeks after joining Villa from Juventus, Iling-Junior is set to move to Bologna on-loan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Villa have accepted a loan offer from Bologna for the 20-year-old.

The decision has been made with Iling-Junior's chances of regular football at Villa this season slim.

At Bologna, like with Villa, the England U21 international can at least look forward to Champions League football.

Serie AIling Junior SamuelAston VillaBolognaJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
