Villa accept Bologna offer for Iling-Junior

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is returning to Italy.

Just weeks after joining Villa from Juventus, Iling-Junior is set to move to Bologna on-loan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Villa have accepted a loan offer from Bologna for the 20-year-old.

The decision has been made with Iling-Junior's chances of regular football at Villa this season slim.

At Bologna, like with Villa, the England U21 international can at least look forward to Champions League football.