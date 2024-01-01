Aston Villa confirm double signing from Juventus

Aston Villa have brought in two young stars from Juventus after successful swap deal was completed.

Aston Villa have completed the double signing of and Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus for around £18m.

This move comes after the transfer of Douglas Luiz to the Italian side for over £40m in an attempt to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

20-year-old Iling-Junior told the club website that how excited he was to join the team:

“I am buzzing. It’s exciting and I just want to kick on and show the fans what I can do.

“The stature of the club – they’re a big club with a lot of history and that’s something that definitely caught my eye.”

“I’m someone who wants to play for the badge and for the team,” he expressed.

“I always want to put on a show for the team, dribbling and getting them excited. I want to improve as a player and break into the team as quickly as possible.

Iling-Junior will be determined to settle in quickly in the Midlands and work his way into Unai Emery’s team at an exciting time for the club as it enters the UEFA Champions League next season.