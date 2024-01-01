Vieri praises AC Milan choosing Fonseca

Former Italy striker Christian Vieri is a fan of new AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca has been named Milan coach after the departure of Stefano Pioli.

Vieri said, "Fonseca is a great coach, now the fans are waiting for the big breakthrough, but the Portuguese will make the team play well, as he always has."

With the Milan derby to be staged in the fifth round of the new season, he also said: "Whoever loses on the fifth matchday will already be overwhelmed by the controversy. The derby is beautiful after a month, San Siro will be sold out and I will be there.

"There will be a great show between two teams that will be very strong. Playing at San Siro is everyone's dream players, it is the most beautiful stadium in Italy, one of the most beautiful in the world."