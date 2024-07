Suitors urging Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg to drop demands

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being urged to drop his wage demands.

The Dane isn't short of offers as he prepares to leave Spurs after the Euros.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are all interested in the Dane.

However, TMW says his €3.3m-a-year wage demands are proving a problem for suitors.

All three European giants are pushing Hojbjerg to drop his terms in order to get a deal over the line.