AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback Cash

Italian champions Inter have joined bitter rivals AC Milan in fighting for a Premier League defender.
Both Milan clubs are said to hold strong interest in Aston Villa star Matty Cash.
The Poland right back is a hot property this summer, as Villa are ready to move on from the 26-year-old.
Per Italian reports, if Inter lose Denzel Dumfries, they will replace him with Cash.
The issue with Dumfries is that his contract runs out in a year’s time and he has not renewed.
If Inter cannot get him to renew, they will sell him this summer and secure Cash as a replacement.