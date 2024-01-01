Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback Cash

AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback Cash
AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback Cash
AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback CashAction Plus
Italian champions Inter have joined bitter rivals AC Milan in fighting for a Premier League defender.

Both Milan clubs are said to hold strong interest in Aston Villa star Matty Cash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Poland right back is a hot property this summer, as Villa are ready to move on from the 26-year-old.

Per Italian reports, if Inter lose Denzel Dumfries, they will replace him with Cash.

The issue with Dumfries is that his contract runs out in a year’s time and he has not renewed.

If Inter cannot get him to renew, they will sell him this summer and secure Cash as a replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCash MattyInterAC MilanAston VillaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan approach Villa for Cash
AC Milan chasing Spurs, Villa fullbacks
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudis hot for big-name striker; Liverpool try for Ederson; Man Utd target centre-back