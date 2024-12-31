Verona coach Zanetti: We showed the Hellas spirit for win at Bologna

Hellas Verona coach Paolo Zanetti was delighted with their 3-2 win at Bologna on Monday night.

Verona won thanks to an own goal that arrived on 88 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zanetti said afterwards, "An important and weighty victory, the result of important team work and recent performances in which we have always been a team.

"We have made great strides. I am happy with the points and the fact that the boys are showing the Hellas spirit on the pitch. We won a match against a truly strong team. Up until 2-2 we had played an extraordinary match, then our ghosts came out.

"In the end, a bit of luck helped us to bring home the match. Now we are focused on the next match at home.

"The only thing that interests me is that today we can say that Verona is a team. We have changed a lot, from the men to the way we defend and they were choices that I made in difficult moments, given the players I have at my disposal.

"Now there is much less confusion and the group is clearer about what it wants to do: after all, there is the team spirit that is being created."