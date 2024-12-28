Tribal Football
REVEALED: Nine clubs keen on Man City attacker McAtee
Clubs are queuing for Manchester City attacker James McAtee ahead of the January market.

The Telegraph reports that as many as nine clubs are in the hunt for the 22-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig from Germany, Premier League clubs Brentford, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Crystal Palace, as well as Italians Fiorentina and Bologna are all keen.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the English big club that runs until the summer of 2026.

The midfielder himself would also be keen on a move to get more minutes.

