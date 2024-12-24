Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Bocchetti named new coach of Monza

Carlos Volcano
Bocchetti to be named new coach of Monza
Bocchetti to be named new coach of MonzaTribalfootball
Salvatore Bocchetti has been named new coach of Monza.

The Serie A minnows sacked Alessandro Nesta on Tuesday after defeat to Juventus left them in the bottom three of the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bocchetti, who rescued Hellas Verona from relegation last season, has now been confirmed as new Monza coach.

He has been on contract with Verona since stepping aside for Paolo Zanetti, but secured a release so to free him up to take the Monza job.

After Como coach Cesc Fabregas, Bocchetti is the second youngest coach in Serie A. He has signed a deal to 2027.

 

Mentions
Serie AMonzaVeronaBocchetti SalvatoreFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bottom-of-the-table Monza dismiss Nesta
AC Milan coach Fonseca admits Jimenez now ahead of Theo
Fattori slams Ibrahimovic and AC Milan management: They're letting down Fonseca