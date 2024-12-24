Bocchetti named new coach of Monza

Bocchetti to be named new coach of Monza

Salvatore Bocchetti has been named new coach of Monza.

The Serie A minnows sacked Alessandro Nesta on Tuesday after defeat to Juventus left them in the bottom three of the Serie A table.

Bocchetti, who rescued Hellas Verona from relegation last season, has now been confirmed as new Monza coach.

He has been on contract with Verona since stepping aside for Paolo Zanetti, but secured a release so to free him up to take the Monza job.

After Como coach Cesc Fabregas, Bocchetti is the second youngest coach in Serie A. He has signed a deal to 2027.