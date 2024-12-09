Verona chief Sogliano admits Zanetti position decided "over next 24-48 hours"

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Hellas Verona sports director Sean Sogliano admits the future of coach Paolo Zanetti is being discussed after their thrashing by Empoli.

Verona were thumped 4-1 by Empoli on Sunday, marking a seventh defeat in eight games.

“We talked and decided it was best that I come here. There is no point hiding, something is not working here and we need to reflect,” said Sogliano.

“We will not be making any definitive decision today, but will take 24-48 hours to think. Obviously, the performances are not coming, it’s partly the fault of the coach, partly the players, but today we all expected a very different game.

“We need to analyse what is happening.”

