Inter Milan boss Inzaghi named Coach of the Year in Italy

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has been named Coach of the Year in Italy.

Inzaghi was presented the award at the Gran Galà del Calcio on Monday night.

“Of course, I am very happy to receive this award, especially getting it from Luciano,” said Inzaghi.

“I want to first of all share this award with my players, as it would not be possible without them. I also share it with my club, which ensured we had everything needed at our disposal, and to the fans who always support us.

“There are instruments we use to check the physical fitness and how much each player has run. There are many games, all close together, so we try to adapt to this situation.”

