Inter Milan striker Thuram: Everything going well for club and country

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram admits he's enjoying his football this season for club and country.

Speaking with TF1, the France international says he's chasing a second Scudetto this season.

Tell us about France winning in Italy:

"It was magnificent, I enjoyed every moment: from the national anthem to my exit from the pitch to the final whistle. It was a magnificent experience."

Were you affected by the criticism regarding your performance with France?

"No, also because it is part of our sport. Since we became professionals we hear criticism, but I think a top-level footballer has to get over it. Everyone can think what they want, but the most important thing is to give your all in every match."

What is your place in the group?

"The one I've always occupied. I always try to give my best for the shirt, to help my teammates and bring good humor. And to make sure that the group lives well and wins."

Does it bother you that you don't score much for the national team?

"Frankly, I don't think about it. When I play for the national team, scoring isn't something that obsesses me. I try to play good games, then I can score or not. But I prefer playing well without scoring than scoring a goal and having a bad game."

How do you deal with the competition with Randal Kolo Muani?

"Well, Randal is a friend. I've known him since before the national team, we are very close and we talk every day. It's a very healthy competition."

Do you miss Kylian Mbappe?

"Yes, Kylian is very important in the group. Ousmane Dembélé wasn't there either, so it's true that it was a bit of a bizarre gathering. At the table we were a bit less cheerful, but we hope they'll be back soon. Have I had any news about him? Yes, he's fine, he's in the best club in the world."

How do you rate your start to the season with Inter?

"Everything is going very well, I've scored a lot of goals quickly. Then we're not yet as good as we'd like to be and as we were at this point last season, but with work and putting the games together I think we'll get back to our best level."

What is missing to exalt the French fans as much as you do with the Inter fans?

"Maybe the French fans should speak Italian (laughs, ed.)..."

Your celebration has now become legendary.

"Yes, it is really appreciated... It is true that in Italy I was welcomed very well by the Inter fans and all the Italian fans, it is a bit like my adopted country."

Is there less pressure in Italy than with the national team?

"No, whether I wear the Inter or France or Borussia Moenchengladbach jersey, I've never felt any pressure. So, well, they need to speak Italian (smiles, ed.)."

What does Didier Deschamps insist on with you?

"He doesn't insist on anything, he's known me for 27 years... Then it's true that from the outside you might think he's often on my back, but it's for my own good. He's done it since the first call-up and continues to do so, he pushes me a lot and it's better this way."

Does he tell you to be more present, to gain confidence?

"No no, he doesn't say things like that. He encourages me like he does with everyone else."

You're a very discreet person in private, is it something you want?

"Yes, then I think about speaking when I need to say something. There are people who speak very often, but I prefer to speak on the phone with my friends. If I speak to the media I do it because something serious or important has happened. Talking for the sake of talking is not my thing; I try to speak on the pitch."

What are your goals for 2025?

"I hope to win the championship again with Inter, it's something that stays with you forever and it's a feeling that I want to relive."

Are you already thinking about the 2026 World Cup?

"No, we'll see each other again in March with the national team, but it won't be the World Cup... We're going from stage to stage, with so many games to play, if we think about 2026 we won't get there."

Are the many games to play weighing on the players' heads?

"Obviously they weigh on their heads and morale as well as their legs. However, we are professionals and we try to give our best, but we cannot remain insensitive to the fact that there are too many games."

But how do you try to handle it?

"I sleep, a lot."

