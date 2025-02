Venezia have passed on signing Wissam Ben Yedder.

The striker is a free agent after leaving AS Monaco and has spent the past week in Venezia.

Ben Yedder even attended Venezia's clash with Roma last weekend as talks over a deal rumbled on.

However, Venezia have now decided against offering a contract to the 34 year-old, says TMW.

A move to another Italian club cannot be ruled out for Ben Yedder in the coming days.