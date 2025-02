AS Monaco fullback Vanderson is back on Barcelona's radar.

Mundo Deportivo says Barça want to sign a right-back who can compete for Jules Koundé's position.

And Vanderson is one of the options being considered by Barca's sporting management.

The Brazilian would be a personal bet for Deco, a compatriot of his.

The team from the Principality values ​​Vanderson at €30m.