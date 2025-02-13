Tribal Football
Ben Yedder waiting to sign with Venezia; training on Mestre

Ben Yedder waiting to sign with Venezia; training on MestreTribalfootball
Wissam Ben Yedder is waiting to sign with Venezia.

A free agent after leaving AS Monaco, the striker is currently in Mestre, a province of Venezia.

Ben Yedder is now training on his own waiting for news on his contract with Venezia, says TMW.

He was at the stadium on Sunday for Venezia's clash with Roma.

An offer from the MLS has arrived, but Ben Yedder favours a move to Italy with Venezia. Negotiations between the club and his agents are continuing.

