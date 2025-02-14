Bologna technical director Sartori signs new contract

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has signed a new contract.

Sartori has resisted big club interest to commit to a new deal to 2027 with Bologna.

“The extension of Giovanni Sartori’s contract ensures consistency to a technical project that in these years has allowed us to achieve excellent results,” said Bologna president Joey Saputo to the club's website.

Bologna GM Claudio Fenucci also welcomed Sartori's decision.

Fenucci says the new agreement with Sartori continues the “organisation and planning aimed at keeping the club at a high level of competitiveness."