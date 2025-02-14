Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1

Bologna technical director Sartori signs new contract

Carlos Volcano
Bologna technical director Sartori signs new contract
Bologna technical director Sartori signs new contractBologna/Facebook
Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has signed a new contract.

Sartori has resisted big club interest to commit to a new deal to 2027 with Bologna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The extension of Giovanni Sartori’s contract ensures consistency to a technical project that in these years has allowed us to achieve excellent results,” said Bologna president Joey Saputo to the club's website.

Bologna GM Claudio Fenucci also welcomed Sartori's decision.

Fenucci says the new agreement with Sartori continues the “organisation and planning aimed at keeping the club at a high level of competitiveness."

Mentions
Serie ABolognaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Calabria explains choosing Bologna after AC Milan departure
Napoli make Man Utd striker Zirkzee summer priority
DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Bologna defender Posch