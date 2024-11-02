Venezia midfielder Oristanio: Eriksen good for me at Inter Milan

Venezia attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio admits he valued his time with Inter Milan.

Oristanio left Inter last summer for Venezia and has admitted Christian Eriksen, now of Manchester United, was someone he looked up to at the Nerazzurri.

He told Calciomercato.com: "Eriksen impressed me with his humility. He’s a very kind person and always available to young players. He helped me not only on the pitch but also off it.

"He always had a word of comfort or advice because I was 16 or 17 in my first experiences among the seniors, which is always very difficult.

"Sometimes, you only need a single word of reassurance."