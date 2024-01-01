Ex-Inter Milan defender Paganin questions Man Utd Inzaghi attempts

Former Inter Milan defender Antonio Paganin isn't surprised by Manchester United's interest in Simone Inzaghi.

It's emerged Inzaghi has twice rejected United this year about succeeding Erik ten Hag.

Paganin told TMW Radio: "For Inzaghi, Man United’s interest is a huge sign of recognition.

“if we also turn back the time to a year and a half ago, he was on the grill. That was before the Champions League final.

“Now it seems like the world has turned upside down. So we must congratulate Inzaghi who has put himself on the line and brought innovations to Inter.”

However, Paganin adds: “I have doubts about his adaptation to the English world. Bringing the three-man system to a world that always plays with four at the back, I don’t know if it could work.

“The Premier League is the football university, it’s true. But if joining Man United, who are not among the elite fighting for the title at the moment, could be complicated.

“He would have nothing to lose, but for me, he would clash with a culture that is different from a tactical perspective.”