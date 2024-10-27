Zirkzee & Man Utd: Why it WILL happen for the Dutchman - despite his doubters

COMMENT: For Josh Zirkzee. For Manchester United. It's going to happen. Week-by-week, the Dutchman is showing more and more why United committed over 35 million quid to bring him to England over the summer...

On paper, it reads like the critics are right. Ahead of United's Europa League tie at Fenerbahce on Thursday night, Zirkzee was already being written off - across Europe. From England, to Italy, to his native Holland, ex-players and ex-coaches were lining up to pull apart the former Bologna centre-forward. Too slow. No natural finishing ability. A lack of genuine quality. They were all having their pop at Zirkzee last week.

It's even reaching the stage where the Dutchman is being urged to cut his losses and return to Serie A. Fabio Capello. Paolo di Canio. Ruud Gullit. They all stated going into the Fener tie that Zirkzee would be better off giving it all away in January and starting again elsewhere.

And as we say, after United's 1-1 draw in Istanbul, on paper, Zirkzee's report card read as a confirmation for all that criticism. In a rare start, deployed as United's lone centre-forward, Zirkzee drew another blank. And within ten minutes of the second-half, he was hauled off by manager Erik ten Hag for direct striker rival Rasmus Hojlund.

On paper, it didn't make good reading. But such black-and-white facts can prove deceptive. And anyone taking in Zirkzee's performance over those 55 minutes would recognise a player gradually adjusting to a new system and a new way of playing.

His lay-off for Christian Eriksen's opener was notable. And he'll take confidence from that. But Zirkzee offered so much more on the night. It was still in fits and starts, but you can see what he's trying to do.

And it will come together. For the moment, Zirkzee and Ten Hag - and his staff - are working on the player bridging that gap between the demands of Serie A and Premier League football. The speed of thought. The physical demands. The reactions. Everything is at a hyper level in England. More than a gap, there's a chasm between what is needed to be successful in Italy compared to 'the island'.

Indeed, lamenting a poor week in Europe for Italy's clubs, Capello used Zirkzee's situation as an example of the current gulf between the leagues.

“The point is intensity," said AC Milan's Champions League winning coach. "Our clubs are too slow in the Champions League because they are accustomed to the Serie A rhythm.

“I asked (Bologna coach Vincenzo) Italiano what he thought about Aston Villa and Liverpool, and he said: ‘They are faster; they run more than we do.’ Look at Zirkzee in the Premier League and tell me if he looks like the same player we admired at Bologna.

"He did what he wanted in Italy, but in England, it feels that he doesn’t even have time to think about what he has to do. More or less, the same thing happens to our clubs.”

Capello is spot on. And it's why Zirkee deserves patience. His slow start isn't about ability. It's simply that the current step up from Italian to English football is something never before seen. The gap is wide - and continues to grow.

But at Fener, you could see the potential. Earlier this season, this column likened Zirkzee's game to Eric Cantona. And even now, we stand by that. A drop of the shoulder to sink his marker in United's half. A clever-and-go with Marcus Rashford. Teeing up Eriksen for the Swede to drive home to give United the lead. It was all there. Indeed, for the way Zirkzee appears happier playing deeper off the line, you can see Ten Hag trying a pairing of the Dutchman and Hojlund in attack this season. There's no reason why this has to be a one or the other calculation for the manager. The pair's games can complement eachother.

Yes, he's leggy. Yes, at times he does appear a yard off the pace. But as mentioned in previous columns, United's strength and conditioning staff are working with Zirkzee to get him physically equipped for Premier League football. It's speed of thought. But also speed of action. And Zirkzee's body isn't quite tuned to Premier League demands. But like his overall game, these improvements will come over time.

Certainly, Jan van Halst believes so. The former Ajax sports chief, unlike so many of his peers, getting it right when assessing Zirkzee's situation last week.

"It's just the little things," said Van Halst. "Just too late, just not explosive enough. He could be a bit sharper. And then he really becomes a fantastic player.

"He is of course a fantastic player, who plays for Manchester United. And he had a fantastic year last year. Zirkzee is also technically very skilled."

Correct. United do have a "fantastic player" on their hands. However he will need time, as Capello states, to adjust to the chasm that now separates English and Italian football.

But it will happen. Sooner rather than later, Josh Zirkzee will grow into the player that convinced United to invest 35 million quid in over the summer.