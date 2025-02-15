Tribal Football
Veiga already settled at Juventus: Everyone so welcoming

Carlos Volcano
Veiga already settled at Juventus: Everyone so welcoming
Veiga already settled at Juventus: Everyone so welcoming
Renato Veiga is delighted with his first weeks as a Juventus player.

The Chelsea loanee has already made three appearances for Juve.

"It’s still very new. The team welcomed me very well,” Veiga told Sky Italia.

“The players are warm and welcoming, and we are a very good and solid group with a good atmosphere, which is very important.

“Everyone knows Juventus for their history and the amazing players who have played here, including Portuguese players. I knew a lot of things. I also followed the team because there are players I look up to.”

He added, “I am somebody who thinks game after game, in the present, and that’s the most important thing.”

