Juventus chief Giuntoli talks up chances of keeping Kolo Muani

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli admits they're already looking to extend the stay of Randal Kolo Muani.

The France striker has hit the ground running since joining on-loan from PSG in January. The deal runs to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giuntoli said, "The relationship between the clubs is excellent, we have done a job of great will in the period away from the market, burning many competitors.

"There is the will to continue, sitting down at the end of the year to see how to continue with him".

Asked about signing Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly and Chelsea's Renato Veiga, he added: "After Cabal, the only left-handed player we had together with Cambiaso and we had to intervene with a left foot.

"Two have arrived, we are even happier. They are very versatile guys and have technical and human value."