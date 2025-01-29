Conceicao welcomes Veiga to Juventus: I tried to convince him

Tribal Football
Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao has welcomed Renato Veiga.

Veiga has joined Juve on-loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

Conceicao and Veiga are Portugal U21 teammates and the former said at Tuesday's Champions League media conference: “When I heard he could move to Juventus, I immediately called him to say he would join a big club that would help him develop.

“I tried to convince him. I know his quality, and I think he can help us.”

On facing Benfica on Wednesday night, he added: “We’ll meet a team that has quality. They like to keep the ball, but we want to focus on what we can do.

“We know Benfica’s strength, but we want to give a reply and show who we are.”

