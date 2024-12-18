Van Basten offers transfer advice to AC Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan great Marco van Basten feels management should focus on more local talent.

Van Basten believes their inconsistency could be solved by adding more Italian talent to Paulo Fonseca's squad.

The Dutchman said, “Milan is a great club, it has a fantastic stadium and amazing fans. Unfortunately Inter has ‘ruled’ over recent years, and that is a blow to the heart for the Milan fans. Difficult times. 

“I am convinced hat Milan will return to winning ways. Maybe it could help to have more Italians in the team. 

“There are some good players, but the team doesn’t use them much and the national team suffers because of it. In Spain, for example, they value their talent more.” 

 

